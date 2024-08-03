Professional courses: Reverify sports quota applications, KEA tells DYES

The new sports policy by KEA states that students, claiming seats under the sports quota, must have participated at national/international level events in two out of three years (between classes 10 and 12). However, for the particular batch of students who have qualified in KCET 2024 and are aspiring for professional course seats, no sports events were held in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Several organisers, including the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), conducted events for 2022-23 and 2023-24 together.