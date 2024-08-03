Professional courses: Reverify sports quota applications, KEA tells DYES

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) have requested the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) for reverification of applications following complaints from several students and parents that the applications, seeking sports quota admissions through the Common Entrance Test (CET), have been rejected.
The new sports policy by KEA states that students, claiming seats under the sports quota, must have participated at national/international level events in two out of three years (between classes 10 and 12). However, for the particular batch of students who have qualified in KCET 2024 and are aspiring for professional course seats, no sports events were held in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Several organisers, including the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), conducted events for 2022-23 and 2023-24 together.
“As both the events were organised within six months, the DYES had misinterpreted and considered them as a single event and rejected the applications,” said a parent.
According to the data, of the 3,500 plus students who applied, only 26 applications were cleared by DYES. More than 170 seats are available under the sports quota. Considering the requests from parents and students, both the PUE department and KEA have written to the DYES on Friday requesting for re-verification of the applications by treating 2022-23 and 2023-24 as separate events.
The letter by KEA to the commissioner of DYES read, “We have received petitions from some students saying that their applications were rejected though they were eligible. Considering that, we request you to reverify the applications and submit a report by Saturday.” In the communication, the deputy director of the PUE department has mentioned to consider 2022-23 and 2023-24 events separately and prepare a fresh list by re-verifying the rejected applications.
