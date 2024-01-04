Profound insights into human history

On a recent visit to my hometown Pavagada in Tumakuru, I remembered historian Pavagada Cheulvarajan’s mention of a megalithic burial site in the region. This led me to the fascinating Pulikonda Hill. Here, sheets of igneous rock are formed in the fracture of a pre-existing rock body.

The formations resembled those at Sanganakallu in Ballari district and immediately grabbed my attention. Called Dolerite dyke formations, the geological wonders prompted me to spontaneously embark on a journey to uncover their mysteries. To my amazement, I stumbled upon what seemed to be prehistoric rock art on the stones.