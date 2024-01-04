Profound insights into human history

On a recent visit to my hometown Pavagada in Tumakuru, I remembered historian Pavagada Cheulvarajan’s mention of a megalithic burial site in the region. This led me to the fascinating Pulikonda Hill. Here, sheets of igneous rock are formed in the fracture of a pre-existing rock body.
The formations resembled those at Sanganakallu in Ballari district and immediately grabbed my attention. Called Dolerite dyke formations, the geological wonders prompted me to spontaneously embark on a journey to uncover their mysteries. To my amazement, I stumbled upon what seemed to be prehistoric rock art on the stones.
Just last year, I visited another significant megalithic burial ground at Sanganakallu. The proximity of Sanganakallu and the presence of similar rocks at Pavagada sparked my curiosity. This connection set the stage for a deeper exploration of the prehistoric sites in the area.
The rock art showcases intricate depictions of hunting scenes, bulls, snakes, wild cats or perhaps even tigers. The most intriguing image was, however, of a man riding an animal which seems like a horse. On the rocks are also many other drawings that could provide a glimpse into the creative expressions of Neolithic communities. The use of Dolerite dykes as the canvas for this ancient artwork raises questions about the significance of these geological formations in the cultural and spiritual practices of the past.
During our exploration, we also encountered evidence of prehistoric music at the site. When struck, some of these ancient rocks resonated with a metallic sound, suggesting a form of musical expression from the distant past.
Need for protection
Rock art, however, faces a growing danger — not from natural elements, which it has withstood over thousands of years, but from vandalism. Such activities can cause irreparable damage to the archaeological site, undermine the cultural heritage of this location and compromise a broader understanding of our prehistoric past.
I can only hope this site receives the immediate attention of archaeologists and historians for an in-depth exploration.
My unplanned expedition near Pulikonda Hill turned out to be a telling journey into our prehistoric past, emphasising that even spontaneous adventures can yield profound insights into human history.