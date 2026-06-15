'Project should not damage party': Karnataka minister Jarkiholi flags concerns over Bidadi township

Key highlights

• Government's caution Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi cautioned that the Bidadi township project must not harm the party or government, despite farmer opposition and land acquisition concerns.

• Farmer opposition Farmers in Bidadi are protesting the acquisition of 518 acres of land for the proposed township, which requires 7,400 acres in total.

• Political pressure The Opposition BJP and JD(S) are demanding the project be dropped, while the government faces internal scrutiny over its potential impact.

• Historical delays The Bidadi township project, first proposed in 2006, has been repeatedly shelved by successive Karnataka governments, including those led by HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yediyurappa.