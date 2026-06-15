'Project should not damage party': Karnataka minister Jarkiholi flags concerns over Bidadi township

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Karnataka minister warns against Bidadi township project amid farmer protests and political pressure.
Key highlights
• Government's caution
Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi cautioned that the Bidadi township project must not harm the party or government, despite farmer opposition and land acquisition concerns.
• Farmer opposition
Farmers in Bidadi are protesting the acquisition of 518 acres of land for the proposed township, which requires 7,400 acres in total.
• Political pressure
The Opposition BJP and JD(S) are demanding the project be dropped, while the government faces internal scrutiny over its potential impact.
• Historical delays
The Bidadi township project, first proposed in 2006, has been repeatedly shelved by successive Karnataka governments, including those led by HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yediyurappa.
• Opposition's critique
Leader of Opposition R Ashoka argued that the project lacks purpose, citing vacant government-developed plots and contrasting it with the Great Nicobar project's national security rationale.
Key statistics
518 acres
Land acquired for township
7,400 acres
Total land required for township
20 lakh
Vacant government-developed plots
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Published 15 June 2026, 15:04 IST