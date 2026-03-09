Promise of marriage: Consensual relationships cannot be retroactively criminalised, says Karnataka High Court

<p>Bengaluru: If every broken relationship were to be clothed in the garb of criminality, the courts would transform into forum of personal vendetta, rather than forums of justice, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/formulate-police-verification-mechanism-for-live-in-domestic-workers-karnataka-high-court-to-govt-3921197">Karnataka High Court</a> has observed while quashing investigation under BNS section 69 for false promise to marry against a software professional from Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district.</p><p>“The criminal justice system, an instrument of state power, cannot be permitted to become a weapon in private disputes arising out of failed relationships,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said in his order.</p><p>The petitioner had met the complainant in Ireland while pursuing his master’s in international management at the National University of Ireland. After the petitioner got a job, from December 2022, they started living together which continued for about two years. In 2024, their relationship began to sour when the petitioner came to know that the complainant is married and has got a seven-year-old son.</p><p>On October 19, 2024, the complainant came back to India and filed a complaint at women's police station in Mangaluru for offences punishable under BNS sections 69 and 115(2), alleging that he had cheated her on the promise of marriage. In January 2025, the high court granted stay on the investigation. The petitioner claimed that the physical relationship between them was consensual and there was no promise of marriage.</p>.'We are old fashioned': Supreme Court asks boys and girls to be careful about pre-marital physical relationships .<p>During the hearing, it was informed to the court indicating that the complainant has moved on in life and entered another relationship. The court cited the Apex Court judgements and said that time and again, the top court has clarified that consensual relationships between adults cannot be retroactively criminalised, because one party withdraws from the relationship.</p><p>“A promise of marriage becomes 'false' in law only when it is shown that the promise was a mere ruse, deceitful stratagem, never intended to be honoured. A subsequent change of mind, emotional incompatibility, familial opposition or mere reluctance does not transmute into criminal intent at inception,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.</p><p>The court further said, “The facts, even if accepted in toto, disclose nothing beyond a relationship that did not culminate into matrimony. To permit investigation in such circumstances would not advance justice, it would distort it."</p>