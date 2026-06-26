Property dispute: Body exhumed in Karnataka's Shirabadagi over murder suspicions

<p>Police exhumed the body of Gurubasappa Yallappa Basapur (75) from <br>Shirabadagi village on Wednesday and conducted a post-mortem examination after his wife raised suspicions that his death on June 15 was not natural.</p>.<p>Police said Gurubasappa died under suspicious circumstances on his farm on June 15. On the same day, family members and villagers conducted his funeral in the farm itself.</p>.<p>His wife has now lodged a complaint expressing suspicion about the death. Accordingly, a case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.</p>.<p>At present, an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) case has been registered. As per legal procedure, the body was exhumed in the presence of Tahsildar Ravi Koravar.</p>.<p>A post-mortem examination was conducted at the spot. The exact cause of death will be known after the report is received, they said.</p>.<p>Gurubasappa is survived by wife, a son and four daughters.</p>.<p>It is said that differences had reportedly emerged between son Ravi Basapur and sisters Rekha, Sujatha, Girija and Parvathi over family property. Gurubasappa owned around 27 acres of land and had recently shared portions of the property with his daughters.</p>.<p>The sisters have alleged that Ravi was unhappy with their father’s decision and accuse him of murdering Gurubasappa over the property division.</p>.<p>Rejecting the allegation, Ravi has claimed that his sisters killed their father for property and are attempting to implicate him.</p>.<p>In her complaint, wife Rudravva stated that Gurubasappa, a farmer, regularly slept in the farmhouse. After his death, lime was placed in the burial pit, raising suspicion and prompting the delayed complaint.</p>