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Property dispute: Body exhumed in Karnataka's Shirabadagi over murder suspicions

His wife has now lodged a complaint expressing suspicion about the death.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 02:34 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 02:34 IST
Karnataka Newsproperty dispute

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