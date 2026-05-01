Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Property documents scanned in over 100 taluks under Bhu Surakhsa Scheme: Krishna Byre Gowda

He said that the government aims to scan 100 per cent of the original documents in the survey and sub-registrar offices.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 12:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 12:25 IST
Karnataka NewsshivamoggaProperty

Follow us on :

Follow Us