<p>Shivamogga: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Bhu Suraksha scheme is being implemented in the state to prevent original property documents from falling into disrepair, being copied, forged, altered and lost.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in the city on Friday, he said that under the scheme, all original documents in the taluk offices, AC and DC offices are being scanned. </p><p>"This process has already been completed in 100 taluks by April 30, and about 67 crore pages have been scanned. He said that the entire process will be completed within a year," Gowda said. </p>.Paperless registration process launched on experimental basis in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar.<p>"If you need a certified copy of the original documents related to the property, you can apply online under the Bhu Suraksha Scheme while sitting at home and the document will be sent directly to your phone. He appealed to the public not to go to the office anymore," Gowda said. </p><p>"Scanning will preserve very old documents that are in a state of deterioration and save them forever. Once scanned, there will be no possibility of editing, forgery or copying the document in the future. Once scanned, the file cannot be intentionally removed or hidden. It cannot be lost," he added.</p><p>He said that the government aims to scan 100 per cent of the original documents in the survey and sub-registrar offices. </p><p>"This will enable people to get their documents at their fingertips", he said.</p>