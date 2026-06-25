Property tax hike proposed to fund Bengaluru’s elevated corridors, DPR reveals

<p>Bengaluru: Property owners in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> may be required to contribute to the cost of the city’s proposed elevated corridor network, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) recommending a property tax-based mechanism to recover infrastructure expenses.</p>.<p>Officials believe the new infrastructure will enhance property values in affected areas by improving connectivity and reducing travel time, thereby, justifying a contribution from beneficiaries.</p>.<p>The DPR for the proposed Old Madras Road–Hosur Road elevated corridor, which passes through Indiranagar, states that toll collection was found to be impractical due to the project’s discontinuous alignment. The corridor comprises short elevated stretches interspersed with ramps, at-grade sections, and existing flyovers.</p>.<p>It notes that setting up toll plazas in such a configuration would pose operational difficulties, inconvenience commuters and generate insufficient revenue to justify installation and maintenance costs.</p>.Steep hike in BDA property tax hits residents.<p>As a result, the project is proposed to be implemented under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model, with the government bearing construction costs and the corridor remaining toll-free for users.</p>.<p>To recover costs, however, the DPR proposes a dedicated levy through the existing property tax system. Properties located within the corridor’s influence zone —expected to benefit from improved connectivity and higher land values — could be subject to a modest additional tax.</p>.<p>The proposal is based on the principle of “value capture financing”, where a portion of the increase in property value generated by public infrastructure is channelled back into funding the project.</p>.<p>According to the DPR, integrating the levy into the property tax system would ensure a stable and predictable revenue stream without directly charging road users.</p>.<p>The proposed Indiranagar flyover is part of 11 elevated corridor projects totalling 126 km approved for Bengaluru. These projects, being implemented by Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) at a cost of Rs 13,262 crore, include nine flyovers that are expected to remain toll-free, along with two elevated corridors.</p>