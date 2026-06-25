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Homeindiakarnataka

Property tax hike proposed to fund Bengaluru’s elevated corridors, DPR reveals

Officials believe the new infrastructure will enhance property values in affected areas by improving connectivity and reducing travel time, thereby, justifying a contribution from beneficiaries.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 01:53 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 01:53 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsproperty tax

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