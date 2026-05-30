Proposal to expand Lokayukta institution to divisional, district levels will be sent: Upa Lokayukta Justice Phaneendra

<p>Yadgir: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> Upa Lokayukta <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/justice-k-n-phaneendra">Justice K N Phaneendra</a> said that a proposal will be sent to the government to appoint current and retired judges as assistant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Lokayukta</a> at divisional and district level. </p><p>Addressing press conference on Saturday, he said that this will facilitate Lokayukta institution to function more effectively.</p><p>He said that the Lokayukta institution must be set up at the divisional level in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kalaburagi">Kalaburagi</a>, Mysuru and Dharwad along with a Lokayukta police station in every district. </p>.Women officers more corrupt than men: Upa Lokayukta.<p>Measures should be taken to strengthen its internal vigilance wing. We will pay surprise visits to the districts to resolve the problems of general public early if the government gives permission for it, he added.</p><p>"The Lokayukta police wing also needs to be changed. The officers and staff members of the police department are assigned on deputation. They serve for 2-3 years and then return to their parent department. Instead, the Lokayukta institution should be given the independent right to appoint those who work hard and with honesty," he said.</p><p>Pointing out that the Lokayukta SP of Kalaburagi is working as in-charge of five districts, he said that there are many such cases and a proposal will be sent to the government to appoint retired military officers or people holding equivalent position to the posts of Lokayukta SP and Dy SP.</p>