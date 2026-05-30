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Homeindiakarnataka

Proposal to expand Lokayukta institution to divisional, district levels will be sent: Upa Lokayukta Justice Phaneendra

He said that the Lokayukta institution must be set up at the divisional level in Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Dharwad along with a Lokayukta police station in every district.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsKarnatakaLokayuktaUpa lokayuktaJustice K N Phaneendra

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