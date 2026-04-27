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Proposed Karnataka excise policy changes should not favour any particular category: CIABC

The introduction of the Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) mechanism is a progressive step and reflects the government’s intent to reform the sector.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsKarnatakabeerExcise Policy

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