<p>Dharwad: A case has been registered against Akhila Karnataka State Students’ Association (AKSSA) president Kanthakumar and others for violating rules during a massive protest by job aspirants held in the city on February 24, said Hubballi–Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar.</p>.<p>He said that violations of law were reported at Sarvamangala Circle (near Lingayat Bhavan) and Jubilee Circle. The protesters were involved in clashes with the police, obstructing duty, taking out a protest rally, changing the designated route, and staging a road blockade at Jubilee Circle.</p>.Dharwad govt job aspirants protest: ‘Action against protesters who clashed with cops’.<p class="CrossHead">Permission not sought</p>.<p>The organisation had not obtained police permission to hold the protest on February 24, while permission had been granted to the BJP for a separate protest. A police official said that footage recorded by five drone cameras, 20 video cameras, and CCTV cameras is being examined by a technical team, which is collecting further details.</p>