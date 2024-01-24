Protest in Kalaburagi over desecration of Ambedkar statue

Tense situation prevailed in Kalaburagi and Wadi town of Chittapur taluk following two separate incidents on Monday late night.
Various Dalit organizations took umbrage to desecration of Ambedkar statue in Kotnur (D) village situated on the outskirts of Kalaburagi and forced closure of commercial establishments as a mark of protest. Stones were thrown at many shops and workers in such shops were assaulted. Hundreds of Dalit activists blocked roads at several places for more than four hours, causing severe traffic disruptions.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal rushed to the spot and garlanded the statue in an attempt to defuse the situation. She said that ten persons were being questioned in connection with the incident. Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum also performed pooja in front of the statue. She assured the protesters that stringent legal action would be taken against the culprits.
In another incident, an altercation ensued between youths of two communities in Wadi town of Chittapur taluk after the procession to mark the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya. While one group attempted to forcibly close down a restaurant, another group resisted it. The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the town till January 25..