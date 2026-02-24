<p>Chikkamagaluru: The police have registered an FIR against 29 persons in connection with a daylong road blockade, stone pelting, attempt to overturn a police vehicle, and obstructing officials from discharging their duty during a protest held at Kadabagere in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday.</p>.<p>Farmers had staged a protest with the body of a woman killed in a wild elephant attack on Sunday, demanding a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the victim. The protesters had blocked the road for traffic. A large number of passengers were put into inconvenience as the movement of vehicles was hindered for about 9 hours on Chikkamagaluru-Sringeri road.</p>.BJP delegation meets Karnataka Governor to discuss internal reservation.<p>Balehonnur police sub-inspector had lodged a complaint.</p>