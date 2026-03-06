<p>Davangere: The rasta roko staged by members of Madiga Mahasabha near KSRTC bus terminal on Friday (March 6) morning demanding the implementation of internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) caused inconvenience to students and lecturers as they could not get bus to reach the second Pre University (PU) examination centres.</p><p>Members of the Mahasabha came to the streets since 6am and tried to close down vegetable and flower markets and prevented the movement of buses from the bus terminal. </p><p>As a result, second PU students and lecturers had to make alternate arrangements to reach examination centres on time.</p>.Azim Premji University vandalisation: 400+ academics urge varsity to withdraw FIR against Spark Reading Circle.<p>Speaking to DH, Varshini, who is a lecturer, said "I've been waiting for bus at DCM stop for the last 20 minutes to reach examination centre in Chitradurga. But I couldn't get the bus. So I'm forced to hire a cab to reach Chitradurga which is at a distance of 60kms from Davangere. When second PU examinations are underway, nobody should disrupt the transport service."</p><p>The agitating members expressed their anger against the recruitment process initiated by the state government to fill 56,432 vacant posts in various departments of the state. They have demanded that the reservation rate for SCs should be increased to 17 per cent and the recruitment process should be conducted; or internal reservation should be provided within the limit of 15 per cent.</p><p>They gathered at Gandhi Circle and blocked all the roads and disrupted the movement of vehicles. They closed shops at various places including the railway station, Jayadeva Circle, Vidyarthi Bhavan, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Shamanur. They also disrupted city transport bus traffic.</p><p>"After decades, the government has started the recruitment process to fill vacant posts. If internal reservation is implemented, more than 3,600 posts will be available to the Madiga community. If recruitment is done according to the old reservation, it will be unfair to the community. Internal reservation should be implemented and recruitment should be done," demanded Madiga community leader Alur Ningraj.</p>