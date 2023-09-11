Protest puja by Panchamasalis on Pune-Bengaluru NH for ‘2A’ quota demand

A protest was held by performing ‘ishtalinga puja’ on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway here on Sunday, demanding that the Panchamasalis should be brought under reservation in category 2A.
The puja was performed on a tractor parked on the highway. Traffic on the busy highway moved at a snail’s pace for about half an hour due to the protest.
Earlier in the day, a car and bike rally was taken out from the Basaveshwara Circle, after garlanding the statue of Basaveshwara there.
After a public meeting at the Shivaji Bhavan, the agitators gathered in large numbers on the national highway.
This is the sixth phase of the agitation by the community seeking quota, being held under the leadership of Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Kudalasangama. Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar, Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi of the BJP and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni joined the pontiff in performing the puja.
“We have been agitating for reservation for three decades now, but to no avail. The previous BJP government gave us reservation under category 2D. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should decide fast on giving us reservation under category 2A, because the votes of the Panchamasalis played a significant role in the Congress coming to power.
Speaking after receiving a memorandum from the protestors, Minister Hebbalkar said that she would work as a link between the community and the government.
“I will discuss the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday,” she said.