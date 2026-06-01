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Homeindiakarnataka

Protesters call off overnight dharna demanding separate municipal corporation in Karnataka's Dharwad

The indefinite protest organised by the forum completed its 17th day on Sunday.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 00:19 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 00:19 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestDharwadmunicipal corporations

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