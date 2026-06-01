Protesters call off overnight dharna demanding separate municipal corporation in Karnataka's Dharwad

<p>Dharwad: The indefinite agitation staged by the Dharwad Separate Municipal Corporation Struggle Committee demanding a separate municipal corporation for Dharwad is continuing. However, the overnight sit-in protest has been withdrawn from Sunday.</p>.<p>The indefinite protest organised by the forum completed its 17th day on Sunday. Protesters remained at the venue until evening. As per the schedule, some participants observed a day-long fast from morning till evening. Sudhir Mudhol, Sharif Amminabhavi, Lakshman Doddamani, Manjunath Sutagatti and others took part in the fast and reiterated their demand for a separate corporation.</p>.Karnataka Governor approves bifurcation of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation with conditions.<p>Members of the Vijaya Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Jaya Karnataka organisations extended their support and participated in the agitation. Karnatak Vidyavardhakh Sangha president Chandrakant Bellad, general secretary Shankar Halagatti, and other office-bearers were also present.</p>.<p>Agitator B D Hiremath, who had been hospitalised after sustaining a leg injury, arrived at the protest venue in the evening and held discussions with fellow protesters. He said, “Dharwad must get a separate municipal corporation. The agitation will continue until the objective is achieved. The government has been urged to issue the final notification by June 9. Protesters should travel to Bengaluru and exert pressure on the concerned authorities.”</p>.<p>He said the protest will now be held from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm every day. The night-long dharna has been discontinued. </p>.Karnataka: No confusion over formation of separate corporation for Dharwad, says MLA Bellad.<p>Another protester, Venkatesh Machakanur said, “The relay hunger strike will continue. Everyone should participate in the protest at the venue from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.”</p>.<p>Shivashankar Hampannavar, Shankar Neeravari, Lakshman Bakkayi, Kavita Kabbere, Rajshekhar Kamati, Aravind Eganagoudar, Veeranna and others were present.</p>