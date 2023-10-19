Protesting farmers meet Industries Minister M B Patil over KIADB land acquisition

About 450 families in 13 villages will be affected by the acquisition of 1,777 acres of farmland. Ramesh Chimachanahalli, a farmer who has 5 acres of land, explains that under no circumstances would the protest end unless the KIADB denotified the land. “We will not give up the land under any circumstance. We have seen the condition of farmers who were given compensation for their land in connection to the airport,” Chimachanahalli said after the meeting.