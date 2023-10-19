Protesting farmers meet Industries Minister M B Patil over KIADB land acquisition

Bengaluru: Following 567 days of continuous protest against land acquisition for industrial purposes by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), farmers from Channarayapatna Hobli in Devenahalli met with the Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, to discuss the way forward in Bengaluru. This is the first in a series of meetings to arrive at a consensus. Bengaluru Rural District In-charge Minister KH Muniyappa also participated in this meeting.
At the end of the meeting, A final decision could not be reached in a long meeting between farmer leaders and the government held at the Karnataka Udyoga Mitra Bhavan an on Wednesday to discuss this matter.
About 450 families in 13 villages will be affected by the acquisition of 1,777 acres of farmland. Ramesh Chimachanahalli, a farmer who has 5 acres of land, explains that under no circumstances would the protest end unless the KIADB denotified the land. “We will not give up the land under any circumstance. We have seen the condition of farmers who were given compensation for their land in connection to the airport,” Chimachanahalli said after the meeting.
Another farmer, Ashwathappa, who has eight acres of farm in the region, explains that he was dissatisfied with the proceedings of the meeting as there was no conclusion. “We have been invited to come back for another meeting with the minister, after which we will have to meet with the Chief Minister,” says Ashwathappa.
Speaking to DH after the meeting, M B Patil, explained that this was the first in a series of discussions. “Farmers do not want to sell their land. We have assured them that they will be provided with adequate compensation. The next meeting will be held after October 25,” the minister said. If a consensus has not been reached at that meeting, the matter will be escalated to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Good compensation would be provided for the acquired land. In case the farmers do not prefer this, compensation of 10,800 square feet for every acre acquired in the development by KIADB could also be provided, the minister said.