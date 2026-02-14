<p>Davangere: People from the Banjara community displayed black clothes at Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, who arrived at the 287th Jayanti of Saint Sevalal being held in Bhayagadh in Nyamathi taluk on Saturday.</p><p>They protested that the internal reservation implemented by the state government has caused injustice to the community.</p>.'Time will answer': DK Shivakumar on CM post as Congress power tussle resurfaces in Karnataka.<p>As D K Shivakumar came on stage, most of the youth in the hall stood up and displayed black clothes. They expressed their anger that the internal reservation policy implemented by the state government has caused great injustice to the community. This embarrassed the Deputy Chief Minister.</p><p>They raised slogans against D K Shivakumar and the state government. They displayed posters opposing internal reservation. This created a chaotic atmosphere in the hall. The police intervened and tried to control the situation.</p><p>Former MLA P Rajeev, told the community that' "Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has come to the programme. It is the responsibility of the community to respect him. We will convince the angry people. If the police arrest someone, we will not just sit there."</p><p>Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani said, "This is a religious programme. It has nothing to do with the community’s issue. The people of the community should cooperate with this. I will stay here for two days. Let everyone sit and talk and find a solution." When the audience stood up and objected, they opposed the Deputy Speaker’s speech. They raised slogans in favor of P Rajeev.</p>