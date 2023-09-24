Home
Protests gain steam in Mysuru region; Mandya bandh total

Most shops were closed and commercial activities came to a standstill in both Mandya city and Maddur town. Schools, colleges and cinema theatres were closed.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 21:59 IST

Farmers in the Mysuru region intensified protests on Saturday against the state government, opposing release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.The bandh call given by Cauvery Hitharakshana Samithi in Mandya and Maddur evoked good response. Most shops were closed and commercial activities came to a standstill in both Mandya city and Maddur town. Schools, colleges and cinema theatres were closed. 

Autorickshaws and private buses did not ply on roads. The traffic on Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway was affected and alternative routes were facilitated for commuters. Several organisations took out bike rallies to create awareness on the Cauvery water sharing row.

Some protesters slept on the road while some formed a human chain near Jayachamaraja Wadiyar (JC) Circle in Mandya. Protesters formed a human chain at TB Circle in Maddur also. Security was beefed up in Mandya by deploying paramilitary forces.

In Mysuru, Advocates Association stayed away from court proceedings and blocked the road in front of the court. A distress formula should be found, they urged. The members of Sugarcane Growers’ Association and Raitha Sangha protested by blocking Mysuru-Malavalli road near Bannur. 

Similar protests were reported from Chamarajanagar and Hassan also.

