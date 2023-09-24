Protests gain steam in Mysuru region; Mandya bandh total

Farmers in the Mysuru region intensified protests on Saturday against the state government, opposing release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.The bandh call given by Cauvery Hitharakshana Samithi in Mandya and Maddur evoked good response. Most shops were closed and commercial activities came to a standstill in both Mandya city and Maddur town. Schools, colleges and cinema theatres were closed.