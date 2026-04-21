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'Proud of Kannada culture': First-ever Yakshagana in German language goes viral | Video

The performance was not in Kannada, instead it was entirely in German, making it possibly first-of-its-kind adaptation.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 09:40 IST
EuropeViral videoYakshaganaTrendingGerman

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