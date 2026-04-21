<p>A centuries-old art form from coastal Karnataka has found a striking new voice—this time in Germany.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/640200/into-world-yakshagana.html">Yakshagana</a>, the vibrant dance-drama tradition known for its elaborate costumes and expressive storytelling, was recently performed overseas—but with a twist. The performance was not in Kannada, instead it was entirely in German, making it a rare and possibly first-of-its-kind adaptation. </p><p>A video from the show is now doing the rounds on social media, leaving viewers amused, impressed, and proud of how the art form is gaining attention globally. </p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>In the viral clip, a young artist, reportedly named Aadishesh, is seen portraying the mythological character Bhasmasura on stage. He appears in a visually striking Yakshagana costume—featuring a bright red and black layered attire, heavy traditional jewellery, an ornate chest piece, thick long hair, and bold facial makeup with a prominent painted moustache. His commanding stance further elevated the character’s personification.</p>.'Indian audiences are very open-minded when it comes to fusion music': Djembe maestro Taufiq Qureshi.<p>Despite being performed in German, the performance appeared to retain its core essence. The expressive gestures, rhythmic dialogue delivery, and high-energy presentation remained at par with traditional Yakshagana shows. </p><p><strong>Yakshagana in Europe</strong></p><p>According to the troupe's official website,<a href="https://yakshaganaineurope.com/"> Yakshagana in Europe</a> is now “a living, evolving tradition,” with multiple teams staging over 15 performances annually, featuring diverse artists—many discovering the art form outside India.</p><p><strong>Netizens react</strong></p>.<p>As the Yakshagana video from Germany surfaced online, desi netizens expressed admiration and praise. "Proud of Kannada culture," one commented. "German actually suits the sound of Yakshagaana," said another. </p>