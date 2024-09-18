Proud to be Yediyurappa's son, not arrogant, says B Y Vijayendra

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said Modi is determined to free the country of corruption and take it to new heights in all fields. The Modi-led government at the Centre completed 100 days on September 17 coinciding with Modi’s birthday. He also claimed that Modi has improvised administration and is working for the welfare of people of all communities in the last ten years. Given the pace of progress, India will become a strong nation in the world by 2047.

He said the Centre has released Rs 20,000 crore under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and 9.3 crore farmers of the country would benefit from it. Farmers are getting financial aid of Rs 12 crore under various schemes of the Centre.

He said people can get Rs 5 lakh health insurance cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and this is helping people from across the country.

Now, it has been extended to all senior citizens aged above 70 years. Over six crore senior citizens of the country are likely to benefit from this. Besides this, 4.5 crore families are the beneficiaries of the scheme. He said for the first time after Indian independence that the centre has changed three criminal laws. In just 100 days, Modi-led government has implemented many such schemes.