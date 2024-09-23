Provide adequate compensation to Parashuram’s family, says LoP

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide adequate compensation to the family of PSI Parashuram, who died in Yadgir.
In a letter dated September 21, Narayanaswamy said, “After visiting Parushuram’s house, Home Minister G Parameshwara had assured to provide a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for his wife Shwetha. However, even after 45 days, it is regrettable that the compensation procedure has not been initiated.”
Narayanaswamy said no action had been initiated against MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanagouda, despite being booked under the section 352, 108 (3), 5, BNS-2023 and section 3(1), R, S, 3(V) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
He noted that along with the compensation, suitable legal action must be initiated against Channareddy and his son without further delay.
On August 2, PSI Parashuram (34) died in Yadgir. His wife had filed a case against MLA Channareddy and his son for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 30 lakh.
Published 23 September 2024, 03:03 IST