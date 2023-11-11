PSI job scam: Karnataka HC junks petitions challenging fresh exam

“Unless a categorical finding is recorded to the effect that there was no malpractice by ‘use of Bluetooth’, the wisdom of the executive in cancelling the examinations cannot be found fault with. Further, if any finding is recorded with regard to ‘use of Bluetooth’ by this court in these proceedings that would amount to pre-judging the issue involved in various criminal trials which exercise cannot be and should not be undertaken in proceedings under Article 226 of the Constitution of India,” the court said.