PU lecturers protest over merger decision

Around 8,000 lecturers working with pre-university colleges in the state staged a protest by boycotting the classes on Friday here, urging the government to consider their demands.
One of the main demands of the PU lecturers was to drop the renaming of the department from PU Education to School Education and to drop the decision to merge the examination department of the PUC with Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board. They also want withdrawal of a circular asking DDPUs to report to Zilla Panchayat CEOs. They also condem- ned the decision to conduct 3 exams for II PU students.