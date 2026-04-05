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PU lecturers seek exemption from census work, cite exams, valuation

According to the department order, physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology classes (4 hours daily) will be conducted and all lecturers are required to participate compulsorily.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 01:54 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 01:54 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsLecturer

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