<p>The Karnataka Pre-university College Lecturers’ Association has petitioned the government, requesting it to exempt them from census work. </p>.<p>In a representation to the additional chief secretary to the department of school education and literacy, they have mentioned about the various training works, evaluation and examination work scheduled for them. </p>.<p>Thousands of lecturers have been deputed for the census work as enumerators and the training has been completed in batches.</p>.<p>Training of master trainers was done in March. Enumerators’ training is being undertaken in three phases.</p>.<p>The first phase was completed in all districts from April 1 to 3 and the second phase will be held from April 4 to 6. The third phase of training for enumerators has been organised from April 7 to 9. The household census will be conducted from April 15 to May 15. </p>.Pre-University lecturers protest govt 'intervention' in administration in Bengaluru.<p>The school education department (PU) is conducting online live classes every day for 25,000 selected students (II PU science stream) of government PU colleges from the academic year 2025-26, to train them for CET/NEET/JEE entrance exams.</p>.<p>However, due to preparatory examinations, practical exams and annual exams, online live classes were temporarily suspended. Now, the suspended online classes have been rescheduled from April 1 to 20.</p>.<p>According to the department order, physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology classes (4 hours daily) will be conducted and all lecturers are required to participate compulsorily.</p>.<p>The II PU results are likely to be declared on April 7, after which the recount of marks and revaluation will begin. All science stream faculties have been assigned to the CET/NEET/JEE online classes till April 20. The theory examination of National Institute of Open Schooling will be held from April 10 to May 6. Then, the Karnataka Examination Authority will conduct ‘CET-2026’ on April 23 and 24, the association said. </p>.<p>The II PU examination-2 will be held from April 25 to May 8 as per schedule.</p>.<p>The National Testing Agency will conduct NEET-2026 on May 3. Only PU college lecturers will be deputed for all these tasks, it said in the representation.</p>.<p>“Due to all this, PU lecturers have heavy workload and the government should exempt them from census work,” said Ningegowda A H, president of the association.</p>