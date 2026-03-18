<p>Bengaluru: Minister for School Education and Literacy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhu-bangarappa">Madhu Bangarappa</a> on Tuesday said that the pre-university lecturers’ threat to boycott evaluation was equivalent to a blackmail tactic.</p>.<p>Responding to questions from members of both the ruling party and the opposition about the proposal to transfer powers of deputy directors of PU education (DDPU) to Zilla Panchayat chief executive officers (CEOs), Madhu said, “We have assured them that ZP CEOs will not be entrusted administrative powers, but teachers are still threatening to boycott evaluation; isn’t this blackmail?”</p>.<p>Madhu said, “How can teachers say they don’t want to evaluate answer scripts?.”</p>.Karnataka: Priority for PE teachers in recruitment, says Minister Madhu Bangarappa.<p>Admitting that there had been discussions about transferring powers from DDPUs to ZP CEOs, Madhu said no decision had been taken.</p>.<p>“No such order has been issued. Also, there is no such proposal before the department,” he said.</p>.<p>Madhu said teachers would receive the pending amount for the evaluation assignments.</p>.<p>“The finance department has cleared it. The money will be credited to the teachers’ accounts by March 20,” the minister said.</p>