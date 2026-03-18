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'PU lecturers’ threat to boycott evaluation akin to blackmail': Madhu Bangarappa

Madhu said, 'How can teachers say they don’t want to evaluate answer scripts?.'
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 01:56 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 01:56 IST
Karnataka NewsschoolMadhu BangarappaPU

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