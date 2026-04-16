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PU results not magic, just systemic reforms: School Education Minister S Madhu Bangarappa

For the first time, preparatory exams were standardised at the state level instead of being set locally.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 22:06 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 22:06 IST
KarnatakaMadhu Bangarappa

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