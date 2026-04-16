PU results not magic, just systemic reforms: School Education Minister S Madhu Bangarappa

<p>Bengaluru: The II PUC results this year recorded the highest passing percentage (86.48%) in the state’s history. School Education Minister S Madhu Bangarappa credits a series of systemic reforms – from plugging mass copying through webcasting to early teacher deployment, standardised preparatory exams and extensive use of question banks for the achievement.</p>.<p>In an exclusive interaction with <span class="italic">DH</span>, Madhu Bangarappa shared his journey as a first-time minister handling a portfolio assigned to him by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who, he said, hoped to see him turn around the department that impacted the lives of one crore students.</p>.<p>“First, I stopped mass copying through webcasting to know where we stand. Next, I ensured guest teachers were in place from the start of the academic year – June 1, which made early syllabus completion possible,” he said, adding that the department set a December deadline for syllabus completion. </p>.Karnataka II PUC results: 74 government colleges record 100% pass percentage.<p>For the first time, preparatory exams were standardised at the state level instead of being set locally. “Students were exposed to board-level difficulty early. Teachers could identify weak areas and correct them,” he said. The introduction of comprehensive question banks — graded for pass, average and distinction levels — further helped students prepare thoroughly.</p>.<p>Teacher training and a cascading “resource person” model ensured uniform delivery of reforms across classrooms, he said. “Policies must reach the last teacher. Only then do they reach the child.”</p>.<p>A mega parent-teacher meeting was launched statewide on Children’s Day. “Parents have to be made aware and responsible,” he said.</p>.<p>Defending the controversial move to reduce pass marks from 35 to 33, he argued it improved employability. “States sending students for nursing courses in Karnataka have 30 as the pass mark. For most jobs today, PUC is mandatory. So, we decided to give our students equal opportunity. Only about 5,500 students passed between 30–35 marks — over 95% scored above 35."</p>.<p>“Reforms have yielded measurable gains. Students failing in all subjects dropped from about 30,000 last year to 1,770 this year, while performance improved across categories, including SC/ST, OBC and minorities. Boys recorded a 26% improvement,” he added, while girls continued to lead overall.</p>.<p>The government also introduced evening special classes by ensuring free power and water in schools, and focused on improving the grades.</p>.<p>Looking ahead, he said, "At higher performance levels, growth stabilises. Next year will be steady or slightly better."</p>.<p>He hopes to introduce the State Education Policy soon. “Budgetary allocation to education has risen from Rs 33,000 crore to about Rs 45,000 crore. I am confident of mobilising CSR funds and expanding Karnataka Public Schools." </p>