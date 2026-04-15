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Published final ward reservation notices, completed all responsibilities: Karnataka tells Supreme Court on Bengaluru polls

On January 12 the Supreme Court had directed the Karnataka government to complete the polls in five municipal corporations in the Greater Bengaluru area by June 30, 2026.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 13:41 IST
Bengaluru newsSupreme CourtElections

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