Published final ward reservation notices, completed all responsibilities: Karnataka tells Supreme Court on Bengaluru polls

<p>New Delhi: The Karnataka government has told the Supreme Court that it has completed all its responsibilities, including publishing final ward reservation notifications without affecting the election process for five city corporations of Greater Bengaluru Area. </p><p>On January 12 the Supreme Court had directed the Karnataka government to complete the polls in five municipal corporations in the Greater Bengaluru area by June 30, 2026.</p><p>The BBMP's previous term expired on September 10, 2020.</p><p>The court had also told them to finish publishing the ward wise reservation list by February 20, 2026, saying no further time would be granted for the purpose.</p>.GBA polls could be delayed as SEC's work drags.<p>In an affidavit, the state government said the delay of 15 days happened in publishing final ward reservation notifications, when compared to the deadline of February 20, 2026 provided by the apex court, but it was due to administrative reasons and did not in any way affect the election process to the City Corporations of the Greater Bengaluru Area.</p><p>"According to schedule of activities provided in the circular, final publication of ward wise electoral roll is to be completed on 16-03-2026. Since, the State Election Commission does not require reservation list of wards until final publication of ward wise electoral roll, the delay in publishing ward wise reservation has not affected the election process in any manner,'' it said.</p><p>In its previous status report of January 09, 2026, the State of Karnataka requested the court to provide further time limit up to February 20, 2026 for publishing final notifications of ward wise reservation of five City Corporations of Greater Bengaluru Area. </p>.Bengaluru: Reservation for 369 GBA wards out; 84 wards see changes.<p>On January 12, 2026, the court granted time upto February 20, 2026 for publication of final ward-wise reservation.</p><p>"The scrutiny committee for ward-wise reservation of five city corporations of Greater Bengaluru Area under the Chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Urban Development Department verified all suggestions and objections received in its meeting held on February 17, 2026 and submitted its recommendation to the state government,'' it said. </p>.Bengaluru civic elections nothing short of Assembly poll battle, says BJP's Ram Madhav.<p>After obtaining the approval of the state government, separate notifications declaring final reservations for wards of five city corporations were published on March 07 2026, it added.</p>