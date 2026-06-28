Pulse polio drive across Karnataka from Sunday; 36k booths set up

<p>Bengaluru: The National Pulse Polio Immunisation programme will be launched across the state on Sunday for children under the age of five. </p>.<p>The programme will be launched by CM D K Shivakumar at his Sadashivanagar residence in the presence of Health Minister U T Khader. </p>.<p>The health department has set up vaccination centres and booths at metro, railway and bus stations. The programme targets about 64.84 lakh children across the state. A total of 36,076 vaccination booths have been set up. </p>.<p>A mobile app called 'Nearby Vaccination' has been launched to help parents locate nearest centre. Each child will be administered two drops of the oral vaccine. </p>