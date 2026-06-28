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Homeindiakarnataka

Pulse polio drive across Karnataka from Sunday; 36k booths set up

The programme will be launched by CM D K Shivakumar at his Sadashivanagar residence in the presence of Health Minister U T Khader.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 21:51 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 21:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPulse Polio

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