Pulse polio vaccination to begin on June 28 for nearly 65 lakh children across Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Karnataka">Karnataka </a>health department on Thursday announced June 28 as the national immunisation day for the administration of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pulse%20polio">pulse polio</a> oral vaccine for children under the age of five years, including newborn children. </p><p>The government is currently targeting 64,84,901 children across the state. In the previous year, 64,25,399 children were administered pulse polio vaccine. Each child will receive two drops of oral polio vaccine. </p><p>The department has set up 36,076 booths, 988 mobile teams to reach the hilly areas and 2,125 transit teams. About 1,14,213 vaccinators and 7,197 supervisors have also been appointed to facilitate pulse polio vaccination. Booths will also be set up in railway stations, metro stations, airports and seaports. </p><p>To help locate the nearest vaccination centers, the health department has also launched a new mobile application called “Nearby Vaccination”, which can be downloaded by play store. </p>.From 60% of global cases to zero: India celebrates 15-year milestone in polio elimination.<p>The next two-three days followed by the immunisation day, the workers will also visit door-to-door to cover all the children. Special attention will be paid to the migrant population, high risk areas and urban slums. </p><p>Speaking at the announcement, UT Khader, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, said, “Due to cases in our neighboring countries, we have to take continued precautionary measures, we request all the parents to get their children vaccinated.” </p><p>Though the children have been vaccinated in the previous year, it is still important that they are vaccinated again. </p><p>The Pulse Polio vaccine is given to eradicate the poliovirus and protect children under five years old from poliomyelitis, a highly infectious disease that causes permanent muscle paralysis. </p>