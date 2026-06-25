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Homeindiakarnataka

Pulse polio vaccination to begin on June 28 for nearly 65 lakh children across Karnataka

The health department has set up 36,076 booths, 988 mobile teams to reach the hilly areas and 2,125 transit teams.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 16:02 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 16:02 IST
India NewsKarnatakaPulse Poliooral polio vaccine

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