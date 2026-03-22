<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> on Sunday said that the government will decide on further action against the now-suspended DGP K Ramachandra Rao based on recommendations following a departmental inquiry into a case concerning videos purportedly showing him behaving obscenely with women in his office.</p>.<p>The minister's comments followed reports that the special probe committee has ruled out Rao's claims that the clips were fake and AI-generated.</p>.<p>"After further departmental inquiry, whatever they recommend, the government will decide based on that. The department has to give a report to the government, and based on the recommendation made, we will take a decision," Parameshwara told reporters here in response to a question.</p>.<p>Since Rao claimed the circulating videos were fake AI creations, they were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), the minister said in response to a question.</p>.<p>"A team was formed in the department to find the truth. They have submitted a report to the department. The department will have to inform the government about the same, based on which further action will be taken," he added.</p>.'Crystal meth' smuggling network uncovered in Bengaluru, drugs worth Rs 8.3 cr seized.<p>The state government had formed a team of four IPS officers, led by R Hitendra, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order), to conduct a preliminary inquiry in the case.</p>.<p>The government in January suspended Rao, the 1993-batch IPS officer serving as the DGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), after viral videos purportedly showing him acting in an obscene manner surfaced.</p>.<p>The videos purportedly show the 59-year-old hugging and kissing women while in office. He was wearing a police uniform in a few videos. Rao had, however, called the videos "fabricated" and vowed to take legal action.</p>.<p>There were even reports that the videos were shot in 2016-17 inside the office of the Inspector General of Police - Belagavi range.</p>