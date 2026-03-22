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Purported sleazy videos case: Action on suspended DGP after dept inquiry, says Home Minister

The minister's comments followed reports that the special probe committee has ruled out Rao's claims that the clips were fake and AI-generated.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 16:01 IST
Karnataka NewsG ParameshwaraDGP

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