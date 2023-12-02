PV Quiz is back

Prajavani, Deccan Herald’s sister publication, will conduct a state-level quiz for students from Class 8 to 10 with the zonal rounds set to commence from December 11.
The PV Quiz Championship seeks to encourage children to expand their horizons. The quiz will be conducted at four zones: Mysuru (Dec 11), Mangaluru (Dec 12), Dharwad (Dec 13), Davanagere (Dec 14) and the state-level battle of the young minds will take place in B’luru on December 16.
The registration is at the school level where school teams who crack the written exam will make it to the next round. The winners at the zonal level will receive cash prizes and a day-long workshop, while finalists will compete for even bigger prizes at the Bengaluru showdown.
Contact 73380 18541 or scan the QR code for registration and more details.