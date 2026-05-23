Karnataka: Private schools object to RTE quota extension for SC/ST students up to class 10

<p>Bengaluru: The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, a private schools’ body, has raised objections to the state government’s decision to extend Right to Education (RTE) benefits for SC/ST students up to class 10, without bringing an amendment to the Act.</p>.<p>In a letter to the Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, the association said that extending the free and compulsory education for SC/ST students up to class 10 under the RTE Act without bringing the amendment will attract legal actions. “This will force us to take up legal battle against the state government.”</p>.<p>CM Siddaramaiah, in the budget, had made an announcement allowing SC/ST students who have taken admissions under the RTE quota and studied till class 8 in 2025-26 to continue their studies for class 9 and 10 at the same school under the quota. Following the same, the Department of School Education has issued a notification on Thursday instructing all district-level officials to effectively implement the same.</p>.Karnataka likely to withdraw Right to Education Act amendments .<p>“We welcome the extension of RTE benefits, but not without bringing an amendment. We also demanded a revision of the per-student cost for RTE fee reimbursement,” the association stated in the letter.</p>.<p>“This is a violation of the RTE statutory age limit. Section 3 of the RTE Act, 2009, limits free and compulsory education to children aged 6 to 14 years. Extending benefits to students beyond this age without amendment is against the Act,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the forum.</p>.<p>He stated that, as per the HC’s direction, we sought the government to declare per-child expenditure annually and reimburse the unaided schools based on actual expenditure of more than 50 components. The department has ignored this, he said.</p>