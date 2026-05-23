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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Private schools object to RTE quota extension for SC/ST students up to class 10

CM Siddaramaiah, in the budget, had made an announcement allowing SC/ST students who have taken admissions under the RTE quota.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 23:15 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 23:15 IST
India NewsKarnatakaQuotaRTE

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