<p>Tumakuru: A 33-year-old Assistant Engineer with the Pavagada Public Works Department (PWD) leapt to his death from the Devarayanadurga hills in Tumakuru district on Monday.</p>.<p>The victim, Manju Prasad, had sunk into depression following his mother’s death 18 months ago. On Monday morning, he informed everyone at home that he was off to work. </p><p>En route to Devarayanadurga, he stopped at a relative’s home in Koratagere, to whom he handed over his mobile phone and house keys. He informed them that he had to attend a conference at Devarayanadurga.</p>.<p>His actions aroused his relatives’ suspicions, and they rushed to Devarayanadurga to see whether he was all right. However, they were met with the shocking news of his death. Prasad’s body was found in a 200-foot-deep abyss below the Guest House atop the hill. A case has been registered in connection with his death at the Kyatasandra police station.</p>