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PWD engineer leaps to death in Karnataka's Devarayanadurga

His actions aroused his relatives’ suspicions, and they rushed to Devarayanadurga to see whether he was all right.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 21:41 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 21:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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