Quacks thrive unchecked in health landscape

In Kolar, for example, the DRGRA has filed FIRs against five quacks who were first identified in 2019 but let go at the time. “When the clinics were shut in 2019, the building owners gave an undertaking that they would not allow quacks to practise there. But the quacks started clinics in new locations. They have been making huge profits,” says Dr D Vijaykumar, IMA president at the Kolar Gold Fields and a member of the Kolar DRGRA.