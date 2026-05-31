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Homeindiakarnataka

Quality compromised as split impoverishes old varsities in Karnataka

Lesser enrolment, pension burden, staff crunch hit functioning.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 21:45 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 21:45 IST
Karnataka Newsvarsitiesstudent enrolment

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