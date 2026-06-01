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Homeindiakarnataka

Quantum Task Force formed to steer forward Karnataka Quantum Roadmap

The 16-member panel also has representatives from quantum technology firms and start-ups.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 08:12 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 08:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRoadmapquantum technology

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