<p>Bengaluru: The government has constituted a 16-member Quantum Task Force to steer the State's efforts to emerge as a national hub for quantum technology, research and innovation.</p><p>An official notification issued by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology on Monday said the task force would oversee the implementation of the Karnataka Quantum Roadmap, unveiled at the Quantum India Bengaluru Summit last year.</p><p>The task force will be chaired by professor Arindam Ghosh, JRD Tata Chair Professor and JC Bose National Fellow at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Senior government officials, researchers and industry representatives have been included in the panel.</p>.Quantum city to be ready by 2028,\nsays Karnataka Minister Boseraju.<p>Among the members are experts from institutions such as IISc, the Raman Research Institute, the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, C-CAMP and the Quantum Research Park.</p><p>Representatives from quantum technology firms and start-ups have also been inducted.</p><p>The task force will provide policy guidance, recommend strategies for research and innovation, support start-up development and facilitate industrial adoption of quantum technologies.</p><p>One of its key responsibilities will be to guide the development of major quantum infrastructure projects proposed by the State, including the planned Quantum City at Hesaraghatta on Bengaluru's outskirts. The project has been envisaged as a dedicated ecosystem for quantum computing, communication, sensing and related deep-technology research.</p>.Karnataka govt installs 25-qubit quantum computing system at IIIT-Dharwad, Raichur.<p>The move comes amid growing global interest in quantum technologies, which are expected to play a significant role in areas such as advanced computing, cybersecurity, communications and scientific research. </p><p>India has also stepped up investments in the sector through the National Quantum Mission announced by the Union government.</p>