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Homeindiakarnataka

Quarters-like houses for nomadic families on cards: DC

The deputy commissioner directed officials to effectively implement the Ganga Kalyana Scheme and achieve all pending targets, including those set for 2025-26, within the next two months.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 21:15 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 21:15 IST
Karnataka News

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