Quarters-like houses for nomadic families on cards: DC

<p>Shivamogga: Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti on Wednesday said a proposal would be submitted to the state government to construct multiple residential units on the lines of staff quarters for nomadic Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) families, as many of them are unable to benefit from existing housing schemes because they do not own residential sites.</p>.<p>Chairing a meeting convened to review the progress of of the District Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Nomadic Development Corporation projects here, Kavalikatti said the corporation had set a target of providing benefits to 150 SC and 75 ST beneficiaries during 2026-27.</p>.<p>However, only 58 applications- 26 from SCs and 32 from STs- had been received.</p>.<p>He said the low response was largely because nomadic families, who frequently move from place to place, do not own land and are therefore ineligible for housing schemes that require beneficiaries to have residential plots.</p>.<p>Constructing apartment complexes or staff quarter-type housing would enable such families to access government housing benefits, he added.</p>.<p>The deputy commissioner directed officials to effectively implement the Ganga Kalyana Scheme and achieve all pending targets, including those set for 2025-26, within the next two months.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Revenue villages</p>.<p>He also said that in some villages, nomadic families are unable to obtain e-khatas as their habitations have not been notified as revenue villages. If proposals are submitted for declaring such habitations as revenue villages, the district administration will take steps to facilitate the process, enabling residents to obtain e-khatas and access government benefits.</p>.<p>During the meeting, nominated members urged the district administration to allot three to five acres of land at Sidlipura and three acres at Bellalli in Sagar taluk for housing projects for nomadic communities.</p>.<p>They also pointed out that several families living in houses built on forest land were unable to avail themselves of government welfare schemes as they did not possess title deeds. They sought the issuance of title deeds and an increase in the number of beneficiaries covered under the corporation’s various schemes.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">‘Identify land’</p>.<p>Responding to the demands, the DC directed officials to identify suitable land for allotment to nomadic communities at the earliest. He said title deeds for houses on forest land could be issued only through a Zilla Panchayat committee. Since such a committee has not yet been constituted, necessary action would be taken after it is formed, he said.</p>.<p>The DC also reviewed the implementation of the Self-Employment Direct Loan Scheme, Entrepreneurship Development Scheme, Swavalambi Sarathi Scheme and Ganga Kalyana Scheme. He instructed officials to ensure that all welfare programmes meant for nomadic and semi-nomadic communities reach eligible beneficiaries and that scheme targets are achieved within the stipulated time.</p>.<p>Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek V, Social Welfare Department Deputy Director D Malleshappa, District Scheduled Castes Welfare Officer Srinivas, district level officials, nominated members Maruti, Ashok, Basaveshwara and Sandeep were present.</p>