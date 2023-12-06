R Ashoka demands 3-fold increase in crop loss relief

Belagavi: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Tuesday demanded a three-fold increase in compensation to the drought-hit farmers for the crop loss they have suffered due to a below-par monsoon.
In his debut speech as leader of the Opposition, Ashoka recalled that the previous BJP government had doubled the compensation from Rs 6,800 to Rs 13,600 per acre of crop loss in the rain-fed areas. “Similarly, the compensation for the irrigated lands was increased from Rs 13,500 to Rs 25,000 for irrigated land while for multi-crops it was raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 28,000, without waiting for the central government’s assistance,” he said
“When we could do it, what is stopping the Congress government...? Why can’t the ruling Congress increase the compensation by three folds?” he said.
Taking a dig at the Siddaramaiah-led government for releasing water to Tamil Nadu, Ashoka alleged that the government did not care to protect the interests of state farmers. Instead, it chose to release water to fulfil its obligations to Tamil Nadu. “Congress chose politics over farmers’ welfare in the state,” he charged.
Highlighting the fodder scarcity, Ashoka accused the state government of failing to establish fodder banks. “The state should take immediate steps to establish gaushalas (cow shelters) to protect cattle. He also sought adequate funds for cow shelters across the state where (Devara Aaklu) cattle are sheltered,” he noted.
Ashoka also slammed the government for the power crisis in the state, saying that poor power management had hit the farmers hard.