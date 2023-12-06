R Ashoka demands 3-fold increase in crop loss relief

In his debut speech as leader of the Opposition, Ashoka recalled that the previous BJP government had doubled the compensation from Rs 6,800 to Rs 13,600 per acre of crop loss in the rain-fed areas. “Similarly, the compensation for the irrigated lands was increased from Rs 13,500 to Rs 25,000 for irrigated land while for multi-crops it was raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 28,000, without waiting for the central government’s assistance,” he said