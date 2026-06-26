R Ashoka seeks SIT probe into Gruha Lakshmi 'irregularities'

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Thursday urged the state government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into “irregularities” to the tune of Rs 225 crore (as stated by the CAG) while implementing the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. </p>.<p>Speaking at a press conference, Ashoka said: “Despite the CAG report clearly mentioning a Rs 225-crore scam, the government has taken no action. Payments were made to fake accounts, and a big gang of officials and politicians is behind it. Was the Revenue Department sleeping while money was being paid in the names of dead people?”</p>.<p>Stating that the government had failed to prevent payment being made in the names of dead people, the LoP charged that the software was deliberately designed to enable a “loot” in the names of the dead.</p>.Karnataka govt admits Rs 115 crore transfer to dead Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries.<p>“This is the biggest cyber crime, and an SIT must be formed to investigate it. It has been found that 2.11 lakh beneficiaries are dead. Data of another 77,000 people is yet to be traced. Already Rs 5,000 crore have been swallowed, and now another scam has surfaced…”</p>.<p><strong>Defends BYV on cross-voting fiasco</strong> </p><p>When asked about talks that he and BJP State President B Y Vijayendra could be replaced as a result of the cross-voting fiasco Ashoka said: “That’s (resignation) your illusion won’t answer all that. We went to Delhi (and spoke). </p><p>They asked us to strengthen the organisation and said they will investigate and take action.” Ashoka and Vijayendra were among the state leaders who held discussions with BJP National President Nitin Nabin about the cross-voting incident. </p><p>When asked about former CM DV Sadananda Gowda’s claims that some Congress and BJP leaders had held meetings in Bengaluru’s Prestige Apartment he said: “I don’t know. I asked Sadananda Gowda to give names. He said he doesn’t know the names.” </p>