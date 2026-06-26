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Homeindiakarnataka

R Ashoka seeks SIT probe into Gruha Lakshmi 'irregularities'

'Payments were made to fake accounts, and a big gang of officials and politicians is behind it.'
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 23:11 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 23:11 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPR AshokaGruha Lakshmi scheme

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