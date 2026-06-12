R Ashoka slams CM D K Shivakumar; calls him 'mafia commission agent'

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> on Thursday slammed Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, calling him a "mafia commission agent".</p>.<p>"Yes, I am indeed speaking as an agent! But not as some 'mafia' commission agent lurking for vested interests like you. I am a people's agent standing up for the rights of Karnataka's seven-and-a-half crore Kannadigas, as the voice of Bengaluru's one-and-a-half crore citizens. As leader of the Opposition, questioning your loot and plunder is my constitutional duty — no one's permission is needed for that," Ashoka said in a post on X.</p>.BJP's R Ashoka alleges Rs 39,000 crore garbage processing scam in GBA.<p>The LoP was responding to Shivakumar's allegation that Ashoka was speaking like an agent of the 'garbage mafia'.</p>.<p>"I understand the frustration, fear and anxiety of someone who begged and pleaded at the high command's doorstep, got dragged around and finally clinched the CM seat, only for the opposition not to even grant you a minimal 'honeymoon period…' Your statement that "they can't tolerate our transparency and performance" is the biggest joke of the century!". </p>.<p>Noting that the high-level committee’s one-week deadline to look into the issue had expired on Thursday, Ashoka said: "You've got the guts, if there's even a shred of transparency left in you, make that report public right now without hiding it! Lay the report before the people of this state. Let your "true mask" slip off, and let the people decide what kind of performance is whose!"</p>