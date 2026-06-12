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Homeindiakarnataka

R Ashoka slams CM D K Shivakumar; calls him 'mafia commission agent'

The LoP was responding to Shivakumar's allegation that Ashoka was speaking like an agent of the 'garbage mafia'.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:04 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsR Ashoka

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