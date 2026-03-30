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R Ashoka slams Karnataka govt for introducing grading system for third language in SSLC

The School Education and Literacy Department's decision will be applicable for the ongoing SSLC examination.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 14:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsR Ashoka

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