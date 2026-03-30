<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> on Monday slammed the state government’s decision to introduce a grading system for the third language in the SSLC exams (overall marks to be reduced from 625 to 525) as “purely politics.”</p><p>The School Education and Literacy Department's decision will be applicable for the ongoing SSLC examination.</p> .Officials taking bribes on PhonePe for e-Khatas: R Ashoka.<p>Addressing a press conference, Ashoka said: “This decision has been taken when students have prepared for a year to write the exams. If the government had any common sense, they should have decided in the beginning itself. Now, lakhs of students have studied Hindi day and night. This would’ve added to their percentage. This is a unilateral decision… Are they playing around??”</p><p>Noting that children will be very sensitive, Ashoka said the decision was an “injustice” to the students.</p> .<p>Ashoka dubbed Urdu a "foreign" and "non-Indian" language and accused the Congress of promoting it for the sake of votes.</p><p>The LoP recollected that Mahatma Gandhi founded the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha in 1918. “How will you respect Mahatma Gandhiji? When Gandhiji’s name was removed from the NREGA scheme, they behaved as though a great injustice had happened. Why don’t you do a similar thing now??”</p><p>He also pointed out that former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had also promoted the three-language formula.</p><p>“If Kannada children study IAS and IPS and go to Hindi-speaking states, what language will they speak there? This decision has been taken only out of anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is nothing but vote-bank politics and an act of throwing stones in the lives of children.”</p>