R D Patil in judicial custody for 14 days

The Principal JMFC Court on Thursday handed over KEA examination malpractice kingpin R D Patil to judicial custody for 14 days.
The CID officials, who are investigating the case, had taken him into custody for nine days to interrogate him in the case lodged in Ashok Nagar police station.
Judge Santosh Srivastav handed him over to judicial custody after the period of CID custody ended. The probe agency is likely to file a fresh application on Friday seeking his custody in connection with the FIR lodged at the University police station.