Raghavendra Swamy Aradhana Mahotsava from Aug 29 to Sept 4

The 352nd Aradhana Mahotsava of Sri Raghavendra Swamy will be held at Mantralaya from August 29 to September 4.
The rituals will start on the first day with Dhwajarohana, Prarthanotsavaand Dhyanotsava.
Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer will present the Raghavendra Anugraha Awards to Vidwan Rama Vitthalacharya, Garakipathi Narasimha Rao, Mumbai Tata Sons CEO M N Chandrashekharan, and Dr Vishwanath Karad of Pune on August 31.
A postal letter with Raghavendra Swami's image will also be released on the occasion.
Several religious, cultural and spiritual programmes have been organised to mark the occasion.