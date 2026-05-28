Rahul Gandhi is a 'hypocrite': BJP questions Congress’ OBC representation amid Karnataka leadership change

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> on Thursday launched a sharp attack on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>, accusing him of hypocrisy on the issue of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/obc">Other Backward Classes (OBC)</a> representation. </p>.<p>The party claimed Gandhi frequently speaks about caste census and proportional rights for OBCs but fails to elevate leaders from the community to top positions.</p>.<p>In a video message, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targeted Gandhi, saying several prominent Congress leaders heading state units or governments do not belong to the OBC community.</p>.BJP leader claims responsibility for posters against Akhilesh Yadav, dares Samajwadi Party to respond.<p>“Rahul Gandhi has said that rights should be proportionate to population and has repeatedly discussed caste issues. However, his principles are like the tusks of an elephant — different in appearance from their actual use. He is a hypocrite, saying one thing and doing another,” Poonawalla said.</p>.<p>Poonawalla named Congress leaders including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> (Kerala), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sukhvinder-singh-sukhu">Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu</a> (Himachal Pradesh), and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revanth-reddy">Revanth Reddy</a> (Telangana) as examples who, according to the BJP, do not represent OBC communities.</p>