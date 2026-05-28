Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Rahul Gandhi is a 'hypocrite': BJP questions Congress’ OBC representation amid Karnataka leadership change

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targeted Gandhi, saying several prominent Congress leaders heading state units or governments do not belong to the OBC community.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 13:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 13:06 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us