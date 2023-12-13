Rahul Gandhi reiterates Congress’ stand on caste census

A day after Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivkumar on his stand on caste survey, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reiterated his party’s demand for the nationwide caste-based census.
“We will take this issue forward and make sure that the poor get what they deserve,” he said while replying to questions from media persons outside the parliament on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s attack on India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
He charged that the BJP leaders and ministers keep on talking about Nehru to distract from the real issues facing the country.
“This is all about distraction. The basic issue is of caste census and participation, in whose hands is the money of the country going. They (BJP) don’t want to discuss this issue. They are afraid and run away from it,” he alleged.
To a question on the BJP making tribal and OBC CMs in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said, “Ours was also an OBC (CM in Chhattisgarh). They (BJP) have also made OBC (CM in Madhya Pradesh), but that is not the issue. The question is what is the participation (of OBCs) within the structure.”
“The prime minister is an OBC but the government is run by 90 officers. Out of the 90 officers, three are OBCs and their office is in the corner. My point is what is the participation of OBCs in the institutional system, what is the participation of Dalits, Adivasis, that is the main question before the country,” he said.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Shah had blamed Nehru for the Kashmir problem, pointing to the “mistakes” of ordering an “untimely” ceasefire and taking the issue to the United Nations.
After the Congress lost the Legislative Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where the party made the national caste census the main poll plank, there was a debate in the political circles about whether the party would continue to make this an issue in the next forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.