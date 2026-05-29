Rahul Gandhi treated Siddaramaiah shabbily: Pralhad Joshi

<p>Mangaluru: The manner in which Rahul Gandhi treated Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is not right. In the past Veerendra Patil was insulted by Rajiv Gandhi and now Siddharamaiah has been shabbily treated by Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Responding to queries Joshi said; “Out of the four states where Congress is in power, three have chief ministers from upper castes. Congress leaders keep chanting the ‘OBC mantra’ and now we are witnessing how the only remaining OBC chief minister Siddaramaiah, is being treated.”</p>.If Rahul Gandhi asks, Siddaramaiah will resign, says Rajanna.<p>“In the last three years of Congress governance, we have been witnessing instability, utter lawlessness and a confused state of affairs. I cannot predict what will happen after Siddaramaiah’s resignation, he said.</p>