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Homeindiakarnataka

Rahul Gandhi treated Siddaramaiah shabbily: Pralhad Joshi

I cannot predict what will happen after Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Joshi said.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 21:50 IST
Karnataka NewsRahul GandhiKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahPralhad Joshi

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