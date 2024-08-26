Rahul Kharge's Trust allotted CA plot as per KIADB norms: Karnataka Minister M B Patil

In reply, Patil said, "Rahul Kharge is an IIT graduate who has expressed his intention to establish a Research and Development (R&D) Centre on the allotted land. His family has a longstanding involvement in various educational activities.”

Under KIADB norms, CA plots can be used for setting up R&D centres, centres of excellence, technical institutes, skill development centres, government offices, banks, hospitals, hotels, petrol stations, canteens, and residential facilities, the minister said.