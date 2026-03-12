<p>Raichur: The dawn-to-dusk <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raichur">Raichur</a> bandh called by the internal reservation struggle committee, demanding the implementation of internal quota in a major recruitment drive for 56,432 vacant posts, received a good response on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The members of Madiga community took out a massive protest march in the city and converged at Ambedkar Circle. The protesters burnt the effigy of Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa. The police, however, prevented the agitators from burning the effigy of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p>.Protest over SCs quota disrupts PU exams in Davangere .<p>The shops and commercial establishments, banks and petrol pumps were closed in view of the bandh. The schools and colleges remained closed. The RTC buses, including the city buses too, remained off roads. The police had beefed up security in the city and ensured no untoward incident took place. </p>.<p>The Madigas have sternly opposed the state government's decision to proceed with recruitment of 56,000-plus posts under the existing 50% reservation cap. They want the government to implement the enhanced internal reservation of 17% (SC Left 6%, Right 6% and others 5%) for the proposed recruitment drive.</p>.<p>The agitators under the leadership of Virupakshi and Narasappa Dandore, submitted a memorandum to DC Nitish and SP Arunangshu Giri.</p>