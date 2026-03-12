Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Raichur bandh demanding internal quota in jobs evokes good response

The members of Madiga community took out a massive protest march in the city and converged at Ambedkar Circle.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 00:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 00:02 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestKarnatakaRaichurMadiga community

Follow us on :

Follow Us