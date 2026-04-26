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Raichur district reels under intense heatwave

There is no respite from scorching heat for the district as the intense heatwave will continue till May 1, according to the weather department.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 02:31 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 02:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaheatwaveRaichur

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