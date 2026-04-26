Raichur district reels under intense heatwave

<p>Raichur: Most parts of the district are reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperature going past 40 degrees Celsius. Raichur city and Arakera recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43 degrees Celsius on Friday.</p>.<p>Other towns in the district also continued to sizzle with soaring temperatures. Manvi registered a maximum temperature of 42.5 degree Celsius while Sirwar and Devadurga witnessed 42.4 degrees Celsius. Lingasugur, Maski and Sindhanur also saw maximum temperatures go past 41 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>There is no respite from scorching heat for the district as the intense heatwave will continue till May 1, according to the weather department.</p>.Heatwave conditions to intensify in Karnataka, says IMD.<p>Intense heat and frequent power cuts have made life miserable for the people in the district. There was no power supply in Raichur city for over one-and-a-half hours on Saturday evening.</p>