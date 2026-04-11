<p>Belagavi: Lokayukta officials found 6 kg of gold, 5 kg of silver and more than Rs 3 crore tucked away in fixed deposits during a raid on the house of District Urban Development Cell Assistant Executive Engineer (DUDC AEE) Ajaysingh Bapusingh Rajapur’s house on Friday.</p>.<p>Lokayukta officials have so far confiscated 5.96 kg of gold, 5 kg of silver ornaments, documents of fixed deposits amounting to Rs 3.12 crore, a luxury car and a bike. The total value of his assets is estimated to be more than Rs 14 crore, with Lokayukta officials adding that the investigation into the officer’s disproportionate assets would continue.</p>.Lokayukta raids Davangere Bescom official on disproportionate assets charges.<p>Lokayukta police carried out the raid after a case was registered under the provisions of anti-corruption laws. Rajapur works in the Urban Development Cell at the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner’s office. On Friday, Lokayukta police raided seven locations simultaneously, including Rajapur’s house, office and bank.</p>.<p>In addition to his movable assets, Rajapur owns three houses in Belagavi city, besides owning sites in Saundatti, Hukkeri and Hubballi.</p>