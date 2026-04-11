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Raid on Belagavi DUDC AEE’s house unearths 6 kg gold, 5 kg silver

Lokayukta officials have so far confiscated 5.96 kg of gold, 5 kg of silver ornaments, documents of fixed deposits amounting to Rs 3.12 crore, a luxury car and a bike.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 23:37 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 23:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelagavi

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